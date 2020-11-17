Advertisement

NH delegation: New England nursing homes unfairly penalized

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Nursing homes in northern New England are being unfairly penalized when it comes to federal funding during the pandemic, members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation said Tuesday.

In a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, the delegation took issue with the formula used to distribute $333 million to more than 10,000 nursing homes late last month. The nationwide average payment per facility was nearly $25,000, while New Hampshire facilities got about $4,900 each, the third-lowest in the country behind Maine and Vermont.

According to the delegation, the formula rewarded facilities that kept infection and mortality rates among residents lower than the communities they serve. That penalizes states that have low per capita infection rates, the delegation said.

“The fact that there is a lower level of COVID-19 spread in the community in New Hampshire does not mean that Granite State nursing facilities do not need support,” wrote Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas. “On the contrary, the fact that 82 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in the state come from nursing home residents shows that New Hampshire facilities need more help than ever."

The delegation is urging Azar to incorporate other measures into the formula going forward.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Tuesday's briefing
Surge in COVID cases prompts Vt. officials to impose quarantine for all travelers
Vermont's safe travel map
Surrounded by ‘sea of red,’ Vt. health officials paint grim picture of weeks ahead
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Brad Young
NH man accused of beating woman with baseball bat
SW
Sweetwaters keeps Thanksgiving tradition with adjustments
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen-File photo
Shaheen: Reconsider Afghanistan, Iraq troop withdrawal
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks with our Darren Perron about election results and the Trump...
Sanders reflects on Trump transition, Democratic losses