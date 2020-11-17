NH man accused of beating woman with baseball bat

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is accused of beating a woman with a baseball bat.

Brad Young, 27, of Claremont, faces charges including attempted murder.

Police in Claremont say just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, they got numerous calls about a man beating a woman with a baseball bat near Factory Street.

Police found Young at the scene holding a bat and arrested him.

The woman was treated at the hospital for serious injuries and released.

The incident is not believed to be domestic-related.

Young is being held without bail and the investigation into what happened continues.

Claremont Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault. Call 603-542-7010.

