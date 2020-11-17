Advertisement

NH man accused of beating woman with baseball bat

Brad Young
Brad Young(Claremont Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is accused of beating a woman with a baseball bat.

Brad Young, 27, of Claremont, faces charges including attempted murder.

Police in Claremont say just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, they got numerous calls about a man beating a woman with a baseball bat near Factory Street.

Police found Young at the scene holding a bat and arrested him.

The woman was treated at the hospital for serious injuries and released.

The incident is not believed to be domestic-related.

Young is being held without bail and the investigation into what happened continues.

Claremont Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault. Call 603-542-7010.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Tuesday's briefing
Surge in COVID cases prompts Vt. officials to impose quarantine for all travelers
Vermont's safe travel map
Surrounded by ‘sea of red,’ Vt. health officials paint grim picture of weeks ahead
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

SW
Sweetwaters keeps Thanksgiving tradition with adjustments
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen-File photo
Shaheen: Reconsider Afghanistan, Iraq troop withdrawal
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks with our Darren Perron about election results and the Trump...
Sanders reflects on Trump transition, Democratic losses
File photo
NH delegation: New England nursing homes unfairly penalized