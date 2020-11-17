NH man accused of beating woman with baseball bat
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is accused of beating a woman with a baseball bat.
Brad Young, 27, of Claremont, faces charges including attempted murder.
Police in Claremont say just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, they got numerous calls about a man beating a woman with a baseball bat near Factory Street.
Police found Young at the scene holding a bat and arrested him.
The woman was treated at the hospital for serious injuries and released.
The incident is not believed to be domestic-related.
Young is being held without bail and the investigation into what happened continues.
Claremont Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault. Call 603-542-7010.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.