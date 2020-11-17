NH man accused of selling drugs in fatal overdose

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man is accused of providing a drug to a man who suffered a fatal overdose in New Hampshire.

Police in Concord said they found the victim in a hotel room in March. After a lengthy investigation, police arrested 27-year-old Wyatt Keene, of Hopkinton, in Alton on Monday. He’s charged with selling a drug with death resulting, and falsifying physical evidence. Keene was scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

