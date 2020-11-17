Advertisement

NH man accused of selling drugs in fatal overdose

File photo
File photo(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man is accused of providing a drug to a man who suffered a fatal overdose in New Hampshire.

Police in Concord said they found the victim in a hotel room in March. After a lengthy investigation, police arrested 27-year-old Wyatt Keene, of Hopkinton, in Alton on Monday. He’s charged with selling a drug with death resulting, and falsifying physical evidence. Keene was scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

