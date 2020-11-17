Advertisement

NH October unemployment rate down 1.6% from September

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
State officials say New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for October was 4.2%, a 1.6% decrease from September.

The number still reflects the impact on unemployment because of the coronavirus pandemic. The October 2019 seasonally adjusted rate was 2.6%.  The number of unemployed residents decreased by 12,270 over-the-month to 30,310. This was 10,370 more unemployed than in October 2019. From September to October 2020, the total labor force decreased by 12,000 to 728,030. This was a decrease of 48,780 from October 2019.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October was 6.9%, a decrease of 1 percentage point from the September rate, and an increase of 3.3 percentage points from the October 2019 rate. 

