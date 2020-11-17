NH October unemployment rate down 1.6% from September

State officials say New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for October was 4.2%, a 1.6% decrease from September.

The number still reflects the impact on unemployment because of the coronavirus pandemic. The October 2019 seasonally adjusted rate was 2.6%. The number of unemployed residents decreased by 12,270 over-the-month to 30,310. This was 10,370 more unemployed than in October 2019. From September to October 2020, the total labor force decreased by 12,000 to 728,030. This was a decrease of 48,780 from October 2019.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October was 6.9%, a decrease of 1 percentage point from the September rate, and an increase of 3.3 percentage points from the October 2019 rate.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)