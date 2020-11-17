Police: Barre man repeatedly choked girlfriend

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Barre man faces attempted murder charges after police say he choked his girlfriend more than a dozen times over the weekend. Our Ike Bendavid spoke with the police and has more details.

Barre resident Bryan Hallock says he never heard any issues from his neighbors on the corner of Summer Street until Sunday night.

“There was just a bunch of screaming and fighting and all of a sudden we saw a bunch of lights show up,” Hallock said.

Police say dispatch got a call around 8 p.m. Sunday and heard screaming on the other end.

“You could hear an altercation. You could hear language of ‘Stop! Get off of me!’” Barre Police Chief Tim Bombardier said.

Bombardier says the victim was choked 12 times in three days by her boyfriend Douglas Bailey.

The chief says the victim was only able to give limited information in the 911 call but the dispatcher was able to hear an address.

“My understanding was the victim had the presence of mind to turn a phone on and leave it where hopefully someone would hear and call here,” Bombardier said. “I am amazed and dumbfounded as to how the dispatcher was able to get the address. I had to listen multiple times.”

When police arrived, they arrested Bailey, 43.

Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault says Bailey is being held without bail on attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault charges, in violation of his probation from a previous domestic assault conviction.

Thibault says from March to May 2020, his office saw double the average rate of domestic violence offenses in Washington County. Since then, cases have gone back down.

In a statement to WCAX News, Thibault said, in part: "Washington County law enforcement agencies are committed to responding swiftly and decisively to domestic violence allegations. With three domestic violence homicides in our county the past four years, we are acutely aware of the need to rapidly intervene, investigate, and take action to protect domestic violence survivors. "

The chief says it’s a reminder that help is nearby.

“I think it shows the importance of if you hear something at the neighbors' or see something, call,” Bombardier said.

Bailey will be back in court on Friday for a bail review hearing.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.