Shaheen: Reconsider Afghanistan, Iraq troop withdrawal

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire is urging the Trump administration to carefully reconsider any decision to hastily withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Iraq.

Shaheen, a Democrat and member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees, said Iraq and Afghanistan can’t be allowed to “yet again, become a safe haven for terrorists looking to do Americans harm.”

She also said the U.S. can’t leave NATO and its partners in the dark.

She said any withdrawal must be conditions-based, and that Congress passed existing laws to ensure that any withdrawal going forward is not based on arbitrary timelines or political considerations.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)