Shaheen: Reconsider Afghanistan, Iraq troop withdrawal

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen-File photo
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire is urging the Trump administration to carefully reconsider any decision to hastily withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Iraq.

Shaheen, a Democrat and member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees, said Iraq and Afghanistan can’t be allowed to “yet again, become a safe haven for terrorists looking to do Americans harm.”

She also said the U.S. can’t leave NATO and its partners in the dark.

She said any withdrawal must be conditions-based, and that Congress passed existing laws to ensure that any withdrawal going forward is not based on arbitrary timelines or political considerations.

