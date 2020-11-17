Advertisement

Study: Face masks unlikely to hinder lung function during exercise

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you find it hard to breathe through a face mask during exercise, there’s probably no reason to take it off.

That’s a conclusion from U.S. and Canadian researchers, who published their study on Monday in the journal The Annals of the American Thoracic Society.

The researchers said breathing through a face mask during physical activity can feel harder, but there’s little evidence that masks significantly impact lung function or make any measurable difference for people who are in good health.

They said their conclusion applies pretty much the same to men and women, and to adults of all ages.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Police say the gunpoint robbery happened around 3 a.m. Sunday downtown at the Champlain Farms...
Burlington convenience store robbed at gunpoint
Despite the disappointment, most people say they believe Gov. Phil Scott's restriction limiting...
Vermonters change Thanksgiving plans after multihousehold gathering ban
No visitors allowed at UVM Medical Center; some exceptions
UVM Medical Center not allowing visitors

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Federal...
Controversial Fed nominee Shelton faces razor-thin vote
Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Giuliani shows at Trump camp lawsuit hearing in Pennsylvania
A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on...
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
Cooking for a scaled-down Thanksgiving
Cooking for a scaled-down Thanksgiving meal
Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans