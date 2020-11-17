Advertisement

Sweetwaters keeps Thanksgiving tradition with adjustments

By Kayla Martin
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington restaurant plans to keep its Thanksgiving tradition in 2020 but the logistics have changed a little.

Sweetwaters has been providing warm meals and coats to the community on Thanksgiving Day for the last 30 years.

The meal is normally served inside the Church Street restaurant. But this year it’s partnering with the city to deliver 1,000 meals to shelters, community centers and nursing homes in the area.

And they have collected 400 coats so far from donations. That number is down because of new COVID restrictions on what types of coats they can accept.

The donations are another example of a tradition that’s been adjusted, not canceled.

“And not only a lot of times is there a financial need or someone physically needs the coat, a lot of times you know it’s an emotional need,” said David Melincoff, the owner of Sweetwaters.

If in need, coats can be picked up on Thanksgiving 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

And meals can still be picked up outside Sweetwaters from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

