Walmart joins other big retailers in applying to Vt. hazard pay program

(Source: Walmart)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More national companies are applying for Vermont’s hazard pay grant program.

State officials Tuesday reported that Walmart Lowe’s, CVS, and Walgreens, have joined Shaw’s in applying to the Frontline Employees Hazard Pay Grant Program. Under the program, employers can apply on behalf of their essential workers to provide them with $1,200 or $2,000 grants. The deadline to apply was extended last week to Wednesday and $8 million has been added. That’s enough to cover nearly 5,000 Vermonters who would be eligible if their employers applied.

Officials say Home Depot is among the large retailers that have still not applied.

