Westmore man dies after head-on crash
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST CHARLESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is dead after a head-on crash in East Charleston, Vermont.
It happened Monday night around 8 p.m. on Vermont RT 105.
Police say 41-year-old Dean Burns drove head first into a car driven by Taryn Hunt.
Rescue crews say Burns died in the crash and that Hunt was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
We’re told Burns was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash is still under investigation.
