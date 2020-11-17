Westmore man dies after head-on crash

EAST CHARLESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is dead after a head-on crash in East Charleston, Vermont.

It happened Monday night around 8 p.m. on Vermont RT 105.

Police say 41-year-old Dean Burns drove head first into a car driven by Taryn Hunt.

Rescue crews say Burns died in the crash and that Hunt was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We’re told Burns was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.

