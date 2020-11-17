Advertisement

Working to save Plattsburgh’s Air Force history

Clyde Lewis Air Park
Clyde Lewis Air Park(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clyde Lewis Air Park in Plattsburgh hopes to preserve a little bit of the city’s history.

The Air Park, home to the old B-47 Bomber and an FB-11 fighter jet, will have new concrete, fake turf and asphalt to sit on.

All the work and materials have been donated to the airpark and restoration efforts by Luck Brothers Inc.

Jeff Luck, who co-owns Luck Brothers, says it’s about $25,000 worth of material but says saving Plattsburgh’s military history is priceless.

“My biggest concern is that second-generation kids don’t even know we had a base here or how important it was. It was a critical base in the defense of our country. I thought anything we can do to get more attention here is probably not a bad thing to do,” Luck said.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

