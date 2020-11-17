‘X’ gender NY driver’s licenses coming with computer update

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York intends to offer driver’s licenses with a nonbinary gender identity marker of “X,” but it could take more than a year before Department of Motor Vehicles computers will be able to automatically handle the option.

State officials made the disclosure in papers filed in a federal lawsuit brought against them by Sander Saba, who is challenging the state policy of limiting gender identity on licenses to either “male” or “female.”

Saba, a nonbinary transgender New York City resident, said in the lawsuit that the policy is discriminatory.

The state recently moved to dismiss the lawsuit as moot.

