Advertisement

‘X’ gender NY driver’s licenses coming with computer update

File photo
File photo(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York intends to offer driver’s licenses with a nonbinary gender identity marker of “X,” but it could take more than a year before Department of Motor Vehicles computers will be able to automatically handle the option.

State officials made the disclosure in papers filed in a federal lawsuit brought against them by Sander Saba, who is challenging the state policy of limiting gender identity on licenses to either “male” or “female.”

Saba, a nonbinary transgender New York City resident, said in the lawsuit that the policy is discriminatory.

The state recently moved to dismiss the lawsuit as moot.

Related Story:

New York sued over licenses that limit gender to ‘M’ or ‘F’

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
Gov. Phil Scott arriving for Tuesday's briefing
Surge in COVID cases prompts Vt. officials to impose quarantine for all travelers
Vermont's safe travel map
Surrounded by ‘sea of red,’ Vt. health officials paint grim picture of weeks ahead
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Brad Young
NH man accused of beating woman with baseball bat
SW
Sweetwaters keeps Thanksgiving tradition with adjustments
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen-File photo
Shaheen: Reconsider Afghanistan, Iraq troop withdrawal
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks with our Darren Perron about election results and the Trump...
Sanders reflects on Trump transition, Democratic losses
File photo
NH delegation: New England nursing homes unfairly penalized