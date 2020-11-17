Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brrrr! Some of the coldest weather of the season so far is on the way!

Get ready for a couple of cold nights and a cold day tomorrow. High pressure is settling down from Canada with some chilly temperatures. It won’t last long though, a warm front will bring some clouds and some milder temperatures on Thursday.

Friday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures must a couple of degrees above normal.

The weekend will bring more typical November-like temperatures and while we expect it to be dry on Saturday a frontal system will be approaching on Sunday into Monday. There will be the chance for a few showers late Sunday, with showers likely Sunday night into Monday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Police say the gunpoint robbery happened around 3 a.m. Sunday downtown at the Champlain Farms...
Burlington convenience store robbed at gunpoint
Despite the disappointment, most people say they believe Gov. Phil Scott's restriction limiting...
Vermonters change Thanksgiving plans after multihousehold gathering ban
No visitors allowed at UVM Medical Center; some exceptions
UVM Medical Center not allowing visitors

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
wind
Monday Weathercast