BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brrrr! Some of the coldest weather of the season so far is on the way!

Get ready for a couple of cold nights and a cold day tomorrow. High pressure is settling down from Canada with some chilly temperatures. It won’t last long though, a warm front will bring some clouds and some milder temperatures on Thursday.

Friday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures must a couple of degrees above normal.

The weekend will bring more typical November-like temperatures and while we expect it to be dry on Saturday a frontal system will be approaching on Sunday into Monday. There will be the chance for a few showers late Sunday, with showers likely Sunday night into Monday.

