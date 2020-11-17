BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone. It will be a real typical mid-November day today with lots of clouds and a few snow showers flying around, mainly in the higher elevations, as a cold front comes through from NW to SE.

As that front goes through, temperatures will be dropping off by late afternoon & evening. By Wednesday morning, most places will be in the teens to near 20 degrees. But brisk NNW winds will make it feel more like the single digits above zero. Clouds on Wednesday morning will give way to more & more sunshine as we get into the afternoon. But with that cold air in place, temperatures will be stuck in the 20s to around 30 degrees, and the wind will make it feel more like it is in the teens for most of us.

Wednesday night will start out clear & cold early on, but a warm front will start to move in from the SSW, accompanied by clouds and breezy conditions out of the south. Temperatures will rise towards Thursday morning.

Temperatures will rebound from that brief cold snap as we get into the day on Thursday, and even more so on Friday with some spots cracking the 50 degree mark.

The weekend will start out dry, but with lots of clouds, on Saturday. Then a frontal system will be coming in late on Sunday with rain showers, which will continue into Monday.

Bundle up and stay warm during that brief cold snap! -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.