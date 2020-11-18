Advertisement

Annual Rutland blood drive to span 4 days

Mary Ojala
Mary Ojala(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime blood drive volunteer in Rutland is turning 100 on Sunday. For her birthday, she wants you to go donate.

“I’ve been doing this for a good many years and I would encourage everybody to try it. They’ll feel really gratified,” Mary Ojala said.

We profiled Ojala nine years ago in our “Super Senior” series while she worked on the Gift of Life Marathon. The annual Rutland event has set blood drive records, holding the record of 2,350 set back in 2013.

Ojala says when you consider that donating blood saves lives, “what more could you do for somebody?”

This year’s Gift of Life Marathon spans four days in December. Appointments are strongly encouraged due to the pandemic.

Gift of Life Marathon dates:

  • Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Fair Haven American Legion
  • Dec. 16, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Rutland American Legion
  • Dec. 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Rutland American Legion
  • Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., at the Rutland Recreation Community Center

