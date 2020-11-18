Advertisement

As temperatures dip, COTS prepares to aid more homeless safely

(WBKO)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the temperatures dropping over the last day, safe conditions for the state’s homeless population are a major concern.

Burlington-based COTS says they have remained open during the pandemic but under limited capacity. Many people who are seeking shelter have turned to state-subsidized hotels and motels that are better for social distancing.

Officials say there are around 400 households currently in Chittenden County hotels. They point to higher numbers right now because of the pandemic with people facing economic fallout and restrictions on capacity in some locations.

“We are just doubling down our effort to try to make sure everyone has a safe, warm place to go and making sure we are following health and safety protocols in the time of COVID. We are preparing for what we expect to be a long and difficult winter this year,” said COTS’ Becky Holt.

