Church Street CVS robbed at gunpoint

Surveillance video image
Surveillance video image(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at the CVS on Church Street in Burlington.

It happened Monday just before 1 a.m. Surveillance video shows as the suspect displayed a handgun. Police say they demanded narcotics from the pharmacy and took off with the pills.

Police do not believe this incident is related to the armed robberies from this past Sunday at two Champlain Farms locations. The suspects in each incident have not yet been identified.

