Condos criticizes president’s firing of Krebs

In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and...
In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. “I have confidence that your vote is secure, that state and local election officials across this country are working day in and day out, 24/7, that the 2020 election is as secure as possible,” Krebs said.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s secretary of state is criticizing President Trump’s firing of the nation’s top election security official, Chris Krebs.

Krebs was the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

In a statement, Jim Condos, D-Vermont Secretary of State, said Krebs worked hard to improve relations between secretaries of states and the agency.

Condos went on to say, “It is a dark day for government integrity when the President of this country fires civil servants for adhering to the truth while doing their job for the American people. We have enough work on our hands fighting disinformation campaigns by foreign governments attacking the integrity of our elections: we should not have to fight those same battles within our own government.”

