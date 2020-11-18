Condos criticizes president’s firing of Krebs

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s secretary of state is criticizing President Trump’s firing of the nation’s top election security official, Chris Krebs.

Krebs was the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

In a statement, Jim Condos, D-Vermont Secretary of State, said Krebs worked hard to improve relations between secretaries of states and the agency.

Condos went on to say, “It is a dark day for government integrity when the President of this country fires civil servants for adhering to the truth while doing their job for the American people. We have enough work on our hands fighting disinformation campaigns by foreign governments attacking the integrity of our elections: we should not have to fight those same battles within our own government.”

