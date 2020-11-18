Advertisement

Dartmouth-Hitchcock looks to build housing for employees

The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center wants to build affordable housing for its workers.
The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center wants to build affordable housing for its workers.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is looking for a developer to address a shortage of affordable housing in the Upper Valley.

The medical center owns a 34-acre parcel of land just across the street where it wants to build up to 400 units for employees.

The facility has put out a request for qualified developers.

“Remember, we are building a new patient pavilion and we are anticipating 300 new employees associated with that pavilion, so we are hoping to create housing so that we don’t further exhaust the housing demand in the Upper Valley with the new employees that will be coming in,” said Tom Goins, the vice president of facilities management.

The new pavilion at the medical center will not be complete until 2022. The housing needed to coincide with that project is in addition to a 300-unit development off Mount Support Road for Dartmouth College grad students.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont

Latest News

Martin Henry Freeman is honored with a marble sculpture in Rutland, Vermont.
Rutland adds another stop to the Sculpture Trail
File photo
How to deal with ‘COVID fatigue’
File photo
UVM doctor wins grant to research COVID’s impact on lungs
More COVID testing locations are opening up across Vermont.
New COVID testing sites open in Vermont
Surveillance video image
Church Street CVS robbed at gunpoint