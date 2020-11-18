Dartmouth-Hitchcock looks to build housing for employees

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is looking for a developer to address a shortage of affordable housing in the Upper Valley.

The medical center owns a 34-acre parcel of land just across the street where it wants to build up to 400 units for employees.

The facility has put out a request for qualified developers.

“Remember, we are building a new patient pavilion and we are anticipating 300 new employees associated with that pavilion, so we are hoping to create housing so that we don’t further exhaust the housing demand in the Upper Valley with the new employees that will be coming in,” said Tom Goins, the vice president of facilities management.

The new pavilion at the medical center will not be complete until 2022. The housing needed to coincide with that project is in addition to a 300-unit development off Mount Support Road for Dartmouth College grad students.

