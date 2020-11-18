Deadline nears for Northern NY disaster assistance applications

ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The deadline is near to apply for disaster assistance following a major storm and flooding in Essex County, New York.

The storm was back on Aug. 24.

The Small Business Administration is offering the loans to businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and renters.

They are designed for the uninsured or underinsured.

Click here for more information and how to apply.

