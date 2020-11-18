Advertisement

Deadline nears for Northern NY disaster assistance applications

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The deadline is near to apply for disaster assistance following a major storm and flooding in Essex County, New York.

The storm was back on Aug. 24.

The Small Business Administration is offering the loans to businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and renters.

They are designed for the uninsured or underinsured.

Click here for more information and how to apply.

