Despite misgivings, Scott admin will participate on Climate Crisis Council

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s new Climate Council is set to begin work on Friday.

The council, part of the state’s Global Warming Solutions Act, was approved despite a veto from Governor Phil Scott. The law redefines Vermont’s emission goals as mandates and aims to reduce carbon pollution to 80 percent below 1990 levels by 2050.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days' Kevin Mccallum, who wrote about the new panel, and the administration’s reluctant participation.

