Judge agrees to new lawyer for man in NH church shooting case

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Citing a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship, a judge has agreed to a new lawyer for a man accused of shooting a New Hampshire pastor and a bride at a wedding.

It would be the third time Dale Holloway is getting a lawyer.

In addition to the shootings, he’s accused of attacking his first attorney, who was seriously injured last year.

Holloway’s denied wrongdoing in both cases.

Holloway was most recently represented by Donna Brown and Brian Lee.

Following a recent hearing, a judge concluded that Holloway doesn’t want to represent himself on his charges, which include attempted murder, assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The judge said Holloway was well-represented; he said Holloway needs to develop a trusting relationship with the next lawyer.

Related Stories:

New Hampshire attorney sues county following jail attack

NH church shooting suspect wants to represent himself in court

New Hampshire gets more aid, inmate seeks release

Man accused in NH church shootings pleads not guilty to lawyer attack

Man indicted on attempted murder in NH church shooting

Bishop shot at NH church wedding still in critical condition

NH jails differ in handling of lawyer-inmate meetings

Lawyer in ICU after alleged attack by NH church shooting suspect

Man charged in church shooting accused of assaulting lawyer

Not guilty plea from man accused in NH church wedding shooting

Deacon praised for tackling NH church shooter

Wedding attack suspect is stepson of recently slain minister

Man in custody after shooting two people in N.H. Church during wedding

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)