Judge agrees to new lawyer for man in NH church shooting case

Dale Holloway
Dale Holloway (WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Citing a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship, a judge has agreed to a new lawyer for a man accused of shooting a New Hampshire pastor and a bride at a wedding.

It would be the third time Dale Holloway is getting a lawyer.

In addition to the shootings, he’s accused of attacking his first attorney, who was seriously injured last year.

Holloway’s denied wrongdoing in both cases.

Holloway was most recently represented by Donna Brown and Brian Lee.

Following a recent hearing, a judge concluded that Holloway doesn’t want to represent himself on his charges, which include attempted murder, assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The judge said Holloway was well-represented; he said Holloway needs to develop a trusting relationship with the next lawyer. 

