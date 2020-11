Middlebury College sees first COVID cases since August

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The chief health officer at Middlebury College says there are two new positive cases of COVID-19 on the campus.

We’re told they are the first positive results among students since arrival week in August.

506 test were taken. Two were positive and nine are being re-tested.

The students who are sick are in quarantine. Contact tracing is underway and testing continues.

