Advertisement

Monastery in New Hampshire closing after 74 years

Carmelite Monastery of Concord
Carmelite Monastery of Concord(Photographer: Michael L Rixon | Courtesy: Carmelite Monastery of Concord)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A monastery in New Hampshire is closing after 74 years.

The Concord Monitor reports the move at the Carmelite Monastery in Concord comes as the number of nuns living there has diminished to the point that it cannot be maintained. The news was announced Tuesday by the Diocese of Manchester, in conjunction with Carmelite Communities Associated, a national association of Carmelite monasteries.  

The Diocese of Manchester, in conjunction with Carmelite Communities Associated (a national association of Carmelite...

Posted by Diocese of Manchester on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The 39-acre property is owned by the Carmelite Communities Associated and has an assessed value of nearly $600,000.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Vermonters stocking up once again
Vermonters stocking up again over lockdown concerns
Concern over another wave of COVID-19 mixed with holiday prep has lead to some Vermonters...
Vermonters once again stocking up
File photo
Feeding Chittenden taking annual turkey drive virtual this year