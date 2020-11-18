Advertisement

N.H. workers help in production of COVID-19 vaccine

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WCAX) - A manufacturing facility in Portsmouth, New Hampshire is playing a big role in producing a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine is different than most vaccines. Instead of providing a non-active strain of the virus like a flu shot, the head of Lonza’s Engineering says the vaccine focuses on a person’s DNA.

We’re told it goes in and re-programs the DNA to produce an anti-virus response to the virus itself.

The other vaccine close to a release is Pfizer. But unlike Pfizer, the Moderna vaccine does not need deep cold storage to survive.

“It can even be stored in a regular refrigerator for a number of days as well, and still have shelf stability and not degrade or deteriorate," said Dr. Nirav Shah, the Maine CDC director.

Dr. Shah says this means it can be delivered to more rural areas.

“Certainly makes the supply chain for this vaccine very easy, compared to other vaccines that require that deep cold storage requirement," said Mark Caswell, the head of Lonza’s Engineering facilities.

Moderna says early results from clinical trials show its vaccine is almost 95% effective.

Both Pfizer and Moderna plan to apply for emergency use authorization.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont

Latest News

With more people in need this holiday season, Feeding Chittenden is short their Thanksgiving...
Feeding Chittenden doing a virtual turkey drive this year
A manufacturing facility in Portsmouth, New Hampshire is playing a big role in producing a...
N.H. workers help produce COVID-19 vaccine
Rutland kindergartner tests positive; school moves remote on Wednesday
Rutland kindergartner tests positive; school moves remote Wednesday
FILE Photo: Middlebury College
Middlebury College sees first COVID cases since August