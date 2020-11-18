Advertisement

NRA pays $2.5M after NY probe into ‘dangerous’ insurance

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York financial regulators say the National Rifle Association is banned from marketing insurance in New York for five years and will pay $2.5 million to settle an investigation into “dangerous” policies that covered gun owners' costs related to self-defense shootings.

The New York State Department of Financial Services announced the consent order with the powerful gun advocacy group after a three-year investigation into possible violations of state insurance law.

State regulators said the NRA violated insurance laws and regulations by acting as an insurance producer without a license.

A call was made to the NRA seeking comment.

