Olivia Lyons shows us how to properly quarantine

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) -Many college students are coming home for the holidays. But how do they properly quarantine?

“One thing we have tried to make very clear for many weeks now is the need for college students who are coming back home to Vermont to quarantine,” Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said.

Anyone visiting Vermont must quarantine for 14 days once they arrive. If after seven days a person has no signs of COVID-19, they are allowed to get a PCR test, then remain quarantined until receiving the results.

The health department’s website also has an app people can download, reminding them to check for any symptoms daily.

But as students come home, what steps do they have to take to make sure everyone in their home is safe?

“Quarantine for these students means coming to their home and having hopefully their own bedroom to themselves,” Levine said.

Preferably they would have their own bathroom to themselves as well. But if that’s not possible, make sure all touched surfaces are wiped down.

When someone does come home they’re not supposed to interact with the rest of the household. That includes eating meals separately.

“All of the usual rules about masking and six-foot distancing, but not just coming home and celebrating Thanksgiving by having their usual seat at the family table,” said Levine.

And Levine says you’re not required to stay in your home at all times. If you have woods out behind your house or you can get away from other people, that is also allowed. This does not mean people can run errands or go shopping.

“Students are coming back to be with their families for a prolonged amount of time, that their families having listened to us many times, understand the importance of this process to not only protect themselves, but to protect their communities,” says Levine.

WCAX Reporter Olivia Lyons went to Downtown Rutland to talk to people about quarantining for the holidays. Most people tell her their family is staying where they are and there will be no need for it.

The health department says there have been instances where they believe a quarantine was not abided by and it resulted in positive cases.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.