Rutland adds another stop to the Sculpture Trail

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest edition to Rutland’s Sculpture Trail honors a local man who went on to become an early civil rights leader and the first Black president of an American college.

Martin Henry Freeman was born in Rutland in 1826 and attended Middlebury College, graduating as the class salutatorian in 1849. He went on to become the first black President of Allegheny Institute, now known as Avery College in Pennsylvania.

Freeman was an abolitionist and advocate for the education of Black Americans, but argued they would never be treated as equal and thought former slaves should return to Africa. He eventually emigrated to Africa and became President of Liberia College until he died in 1889.

“With everything going on in this country, we all need to take a deep breath and step back and think about the way this country was founded and what we stand up for. And I think most people agree we stand up for freedom and liberty and Mr. Freeman played a huge role in fighting for that freedom not only here in Vermont, but across the country and really around the world,” says Steve Costello with Green Mountain Power, a collaborator for the project.

Mr. Freeman’s sculpture is located in the Center Street Marketplace Park, facing City Hall. His sculpture took over a year to create, partially because of COVID. The unveiling was scheduled for Friday but is being postponed until this spring.

Mark Burnett designed the sculpture, Don Ramey carved it, and Vermont Quarries donated the stone.

Related Stories:

Eleventh sculpture unveiled on Rutland Sculpture Trail; Halloween parade founder to be honored next

Bust of Rotary founder to be unveiled in Rutland

Rutland Sculpture Trail to add two new statues

Founder of Alcoholics Anonymous added to Rutland Sculpture Trail

Stuck in Vermont: Rutland Sculpture Trail celebrates the area’s history

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.