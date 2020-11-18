Advertisement

Rutland kindergartner tests positive; school moves remote Wednesday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Two kindergarten classes at Rutland Northwest Primary School are learning remotely and quarantining through next Thursday.

The school’s principal says a student got COVID-19 outside of the school setting and hasn’t been at school in a number of days.

To help with contact tracing, students are learning remotely and the health department will figure out if anyone else needs to quarantine.

Students at Pierpoint Primary Learning Center and all other district schools will still have class as usual.

This announcement from Northwest Primary School Principal, Loren Pepe: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bJhROU7dy-8JHVEQa_dkrxkIQOf3xD2O/view?usp=sharing

Posted by Rutland City Public Schools on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

