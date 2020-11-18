Advertisement

Scaled-down Thanksgiving side dishes

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With many people planning smaller Thanksgiving dinners this year, we’re looking at how to scale things down.

Tuesday, we talked turkey.

Now, Matt Jennings, the vice president of culinary for Healthy Living, gives our Cat Viglienzoni advice on scalable sides.

Watch the video to see.

Recipes for scalable side dishes:

Related Story:

Cooking for a scaled-down Thanksgiving meal

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont

Latest News

mask
How to deal with ‘COVID fatigue’
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
marble
Rutland adds another stop to the Sculpture Trail
What are lessons learned from UVM Health Network hack?
What are lessons learned from UVM Health Network hack?
Vermont officials want everyone who visits the state to know they are required to quarantine.
Signs warn visitors of Vermont quarantining requirements