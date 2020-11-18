Scaled-down Thanksgiving side dishes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With many people planning smaller Thanksgiving dinners this year, we’re looking at how to scale things down.

Tuesday, we talked turkey.

Now, Matt Jennings, the vice president of culinary for Healthy Living, gives our Cat Viglienzoni advice on scalable sides.

Watch the video to see.

Recipes for scalable side dishes:

Related Story:

Cooking for a scaled-down Thanksgiving meal

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.