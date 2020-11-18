Scaled-down Thanksgiving side dishes
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With many people planning smaller Thanksgiving dinners this year, we’re looking at how to scale things down.
Now, Matt Jennings, the vice president of culinary for Healthy Living, gives our Cat Viglienzoni advice on scalable sides.
Recipes for scalable side dishes:
- Brussels sprouts with apples, onions and bacon
- Roasted butternut squash
- Cafe stuffing
- Zesty cranberry sauce with orange
- Truffle mashed potatoes
