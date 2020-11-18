Advertisement

Signs warn visitors of Vermont quarantining requirements

Vermont officials want everyone who visits the state to know they are required to quarantine.
Vermont officials want everyone who visits the state to know they are required to quarantine.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials want visitors to know they must quarantine if they visit the state.

Signs about the quarantine are now posted on five major roads where drivers enter the state.

You’ll see these signs on Interstate 89 in White River Junction, Interstate 91 in Guilford, Route 4 in Fair Haven, Route 119 in Brattleboro and Route 10A in Norwich.

