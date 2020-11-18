Signs warn visitors of Vermont quarantining requirements

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials want visitors to know they must quarantine if they visit the state.

Signs about the quarantine are now posted on five major roads where drivers enter the state.

You’ll see these signs on Interstate 89 in White River Junction, Interstate 91 in Guilford, Route 4 in Fair Haven, Route 119 in Brattleboro and Route 10A in Norwich.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.