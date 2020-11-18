Silver Alert: NH police searching for missing senior

PITTSFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

Andre Messier, 86, of Pittsfield, was last seen in Pittsfield on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say Messier suffers from dementia and walks with a cane.

He was last seen driving a gray, 2005 Ford Freestar with New Hampshire plates 4477247 on Route 107 North. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and a plaid white and brown hooded sweatshirt.

Police say Messier has been known to go to the Stewartstown and Laconia areas in the past.

If you have seen Messier or his minivan, you’re asked to call Pittsfield Police at 603-833-5765 or New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.

A minivan similar to the one Andre Messier was last seen driving. Police say Messier's van has scratches and the passenger side mirror is missing. (N.H. State Police)

