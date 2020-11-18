Texas Walmart uses drones to deliver COVID tests
EL PASO, Texas (CNN) – A Walmart in this COVID-riddled city began delivering coronavirus tests by drone this week.
The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of the store.
The kits come with a self-administered nasal swab that patients ship to Quest Diagnostics with a pre-paid shipping envelop.
They’ll then receive the results online.
“To be the third community in the country to have this is phenomenal,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “It’s a reflection on who we are and our region in the state of Texas and in the nation, so I think it’s a real compliment to us.”
Pilot programs are also operating at Walmarts in Nevada and New York.
The pilot program comes as El Paso suffers from one of the worst coronavirus flare-ups in the United States.
The city issued a stay-at-home order late last month that’s scheduled to run through Dec. 1.
