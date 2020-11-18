UVM doctor wins grant to research COVID’s impact on lungs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More people around the country and here in Vermont are being hospitalized for COVID-19.

Lung damage is one of the concerns for these patients.

The American Lung Association just announced a $25 million COVID-19 action initiative to study it.

A University of Vermont lung doctor got part of that money to do a couple of years of research. Dr. Daniel Weiss is looking at the cells that line the lungs and how the virus damages them.

“What this is going to be able to let us do is to try and understand better the mechanisms by which the virus causes lung disease. I think you all know that people who get really sick get into the intensive care units get on mechanical ventilators are the ones with really bad lung disease. So if we can figure out exactly what the virus is doing that’s bad, then hopefully we’ll be able to develop some new therapeutic approaches for that,” said Weiss of the UVM Larner College of Medicine.

His research has already started.

