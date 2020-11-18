Advertisement

UVM doctor wins grant to research COVID’s impact on lungs

File photo
File photo(WVLT)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More people around the country and here in Vermont are being hospitalized for COVID-19.

Lung damage is one of the concerns for these patients.

The American Lung Association just announced a $25 million COVID-19 action initiative to study it.

A University of Vermont lung doctor got part of that money to do a couple of years of research. Dr. Daniel Weiss is looking at the cells that line the lungs and how the virus damages them.

“What this is going to be able to let us do is to try and understand better the mechanisms by which the virus causes lung disease. I think you all know that people who get really sick get into the intensive care units get on mechanical ventilators are the ones with really bad lung disease. So if we can figure out exactly what the virus is doing that’s bad, then hopefully we’ll be able to develop some new therapeutic approaches for that,” said Weiss of the UVM Larner College of Medicine.

His research has already started.

Watch the video for our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Dr. Weiss.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont

Latest News

Martin Henry Freeman is honored with a marble sculpture in Rutland, Vermont.
Rutland adds another stop to the Sculpture Trail
File photo
How to deal with ‘COVID fatigue’
More COVID testing locations are opening up across Vermont.
New COVID testing sites open in Vermont
Surveillance video image
Church Street CVS robbed at gunpoint