Vermont COVID death toll hits 60

Ohio County has had 584 cases of the virus and 9 deaths to date.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another person has died of COVID-19 in Vermont, bringing the death toll to 60.

Officials tell WCAX that death was associated with a long-term care facility.

There were 51 cases of COVID-19 reported in Vermont as of Wednesday with Chittenden and Washington counties both tallying 15 cases.

Seventeen people are in the hospital and two are in the ICU.

As of Wednesday, Vermont health officials reported 51 new coronavirus cases for a total of 3,161. There have been a total of 60 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 1.9%. A total of 202,721 tests have been conducted, 206 travelers are being monitored, 10,746 have completed monitoring, and 2,135 have recovered.

