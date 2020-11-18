Vermonters stocking up again over lockdown concerns

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Concern over another wave of COVID-19, mixed with holiday preparations, has led to some Vermonters stocking up at stores across our region.

Places like Costco in Colchester are again seeing customers clean out aisles of paper goods, but the warehouse does say they are still getting shipments of paper towels and toilet paper.

The sights are similar to what many stores saw when the pandemic was on our doorstep in March.

We asked customers why they were out shopping.

“So we definitely did buy some more stuff, keeping in mind that the state might end up going into another lockdown. And so did keep that in mind and buy more than usual," said Kyle Youngburg.

“And we definitely realized that it’s harder for parents to get baby supplies when everyone kind of buys them out, so we wanted to make sure that we had enough for our kid before you know there was a lockdown,” said Sam Martelle.

It’s not just Costco feeling the effects, Walmart in Williston is also seeing some empty shelves including toilet paper and diapers. Some stores are also limiting certain products to prevent shortages.

