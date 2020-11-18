BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brrrr! It’s cold, but not to worry, there is a warm up on the way.

A warm front will be moving across the region with a bit of cloudiness overnight, but temperatures Thursday will recover into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds, it will be breezy, but temperatures will be even a bit warmer, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Saturday there will be a few more clouds in northern counties closer to the Canadian border, but otherwise, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds again, and temperatures will remain in the mid 40s.

Sunday, the next frontal system will be approaching and there will be the chance for some showers late in the day. Rain and snow showers are likely overnight, and there could be a few pockets of freezing rain for a brief period of time. Remember your winter driving skills just in case!

Showers will continue Monday, with seasonable temperatures.

