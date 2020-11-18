BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! It will feel more like mid-December today instead of mid-November. A cold air mass has moved in, but it won’t stick around for long.

After a few morning snow showers, we will turn mostly sunny as we get into the afternoon. But don’t be fooled by that sunshine. It will stay cold with highs today only in the 20s, and the wind will make it feel like it is in the teens.

The cold snap won’t last long, though. Tonight, after a clear, cold start, a warm front will start to move in from the south. That front will bring along some clouds, and it will cause the wind to pick up out of the south. That south wind will bring in warmer air, so temperatures will rise a bit towards Thursday morning. It will stay breezy on Thursday, as temperatures climb back to near normal levels (normal high for Burlington is now 45°).

The warm-up will continue into Friday with many spots cracking the 50 degree mark under partly sunny skies. It will still be breezy out of the south on Friday.

The temperatures will drop off just a notch as we head into the first part of the weekend. Most of the weekend is looking dry. There will be lots of clouds, but also some sunny breaks. Finally, late on Sunday, a frontal system will move in with rain, the bulk of which will come down on Monday. That rain may start, and end, as a bit of a wintry mix. That system will be out of here by Tuesday as we dry out again.

Bundle up and stay warm if you head outdoors today! -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.