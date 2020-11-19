3 Northeast Kingdom schools to close Friday after positive COVID tests

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three Northeast Kingdom schools are closed to students and staff after positive COVID tests.

WCAX has confirmed students were sent home from Glover Community School and Barton Graded School Thursday. Students at Irasburg Village School had a full-day but they won’t be in-person Friday.

School officials say that one person in each of those schools tested positive for COVID-19. Students at all three schools will learn remotely Friday and contact tracing will happen over the weekend. The superintendent will decide whether to keep kids home next week or bring them back once that’s done.

The state saw a record one-day jump in cases Thursday of 148 with Orleans, Essex, and Caledonia Counties representing 11 of those new cases.

