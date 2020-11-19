Advertisement

Annual ‘Hops 4 Hunger’ event kicks off Thursday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Drink beer and feed people -- that’s the idea behind the annual “Hops 4 Hunger” event at Winooski’s Beverage Warehouse.

Customers buy a mystery bag for $20 containing a four-pack of hard-to-get local craft beers. Some bags -also have surprise swag and gift cards, and some specialty beers are also for sale.

All of the money raised goes to local food shelves. Over the event’s six years, it has raised $40,000.

This year’s event starts Thursday and will continue until all 240 bags are sold.

