Advertisement

Big wins for Vermont distillery

Barr Hill Gin by Caledonia Spirits won spirit of the year.
Barr Hill Gin by Caledonia Spirits won spirit of the year.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some big recognition for a Vermont distillery. Barr Hill Gin, produced by Caledonia Spirits in Montpelier, has been named the spirit of the year.

The gin was awarded six medals by USA Spirits Ratings.

It went up against hundreds of other spirits from 45 countries. They were judged on quality, value and packaging.

Barr Hill Gin got a full 100-point score, good for a gold medal and six awards, including distillery of the year and spirit of the year.

Company leaders say the recognition puts Vermont and the hard work of their staff on the map.

“We’re thrilled. This is a real honor for our team. It puts wind in our sails in what’s been a tough year to get this recognition. We know we’ve got a great gin, but still we couldn’t believe it when they called us yesterday to tell us that we’d won a 100-point score,” said Harry Kahn of Caledonia Spirits.

Caledonia Spirits’ other drinks, Tom Cat Gin and Barr Hill Vodka, also took home awards this year.

Click here to see all the winners in USA Spirits judging.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont

Latest News

File photo
Vermont officials roll out all-payer health care reboot plan
A photo from Suzanne Mears' family Thanksgiving celebration in 2018.
Families find ways to feel together while COVID keeps them apart
pie
Scaled-down Thanksgiving desserts
File photo
Sununu issues mask mandate in New Hampshire as COVID cases climb