Big wins for Vermont distillery

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some big recognition for a Vermont distillery. Barr Hill Gin, produced by Caledonia Spirits in Montpelier, has been named the spirit of the year.

The gin was awarded six medals by USA Spirits Ratings.

It went up against hundreds of other spirits from 45 countries. They were judged on quality, value and packaging.

Barr Hill Gin got a full 100-point score, good for a gold medal and six awards, including distillery of the year and spirit of the year.

Company leaders say the recognition puts Vermont and the hard work of their staff on the map.

“We’re thrilled. This is a real honor for our team. It puts wind in our sails in what’s been a tough year to get this recognition. We know we’ve got a great gin, but still we couldn’t believe it when they called us yesterday to tell us that we’d won a 100-point score,” said Harry Kahn of Caledonia Spirits.

Caledonia Spirits’ other drinks, Tom Cat Gin and Barr Hill Vodka, also took home awards this year.

