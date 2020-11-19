Advertisement

Christmas parade encourages mask-wearing, social distancing

(KNOP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Some holiday traditions are sticking around during the coronavirus pandemic, like Concord’s Christmas Parade, with social distancing and mask-wearing encouraged.

The Saturday event also will be streaming live this year on thegranitechannel.com. It starts at 9:30 a.m.

Parade organizers said they have received at least 50 entries. Newcomers this year will be bagpipers from the NHSCOT New Hampshire Highland Games, the Eastern Ballet Institute, and the New Hampshire Society Sons of the American Revolution. Many traditional participants plan to attend.

Parade organizers have named their grand marshal - a Concord Police Department dog named Liberty. The yellow Labrador retriever helps comfort victims and others who have experienced crisis or trauma.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott says flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of all 61 Vermonters who...
Vermont sees another COVID death, new daily record
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Killington Resort opens Friday
Parking reservations up and running ahead of opening weekend at Killington
Vermont program to help with utility bills, expands to water, sewer