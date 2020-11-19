Clinton County Health Department to provide update on COVID cases

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Health Department is holding a pandemic press conference Thursday to provide an update on a spike in cases.

We’re told since two days ago, nine more people have tested positive and 10 people have recovered.

That puts the total number of active cases at 113 and 5 people have died.

Several health experts plan to speak starting at 11 a.m. Thursday on Facebook live.

Questions can be summited ahead of time to this email: health@clintoncountygov.com

