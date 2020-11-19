Advertisement

Clinton County Health Department to provide update on COVID cases

A SUNY Plattsburgh student swabs his mouth to collect saliva for a pooled COVID-19 test.
A SUNY Plattsburgh student swabs his mouth to collect saliva for a pooled COVID-19 test.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Health Department is holding a pandemic press conference Thursday to provide an update on a spike in cases.

We’re told since two days ago, nine more people have tested positive and 10 people have recovered.

That puts the total number of active cases at 113 and 5 people have died.

Several health experts plan to speak starting at 11 a.m. Thursday on Facebook live.

Questions can be summited ahead of time to this email: health@clintoncountygov.com

