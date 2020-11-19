Advertisement

Crime victims, the public urged to provide input on ‘earned good time’ rules

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s corrections officials want the public’s input on a proposed rule to let inmates out sooner for good behavior.

The state wants to hear from crime victims, families of victims, and members of the public. The new rule is required as part of Act 148, a new law aimed at keeping people out of prison and reducing recidivism. It would allow eligible inmates and offenders to earn up to seven days off their minimum sentence for each month they meet program requirements.

Two public comment sessions are scheduled for Friday from 11 to 1 and 4 to 6.

