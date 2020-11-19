Advertisement

Flags lowered for 61 Vermonters dead from the coronavirus

Gov. Phil Scott says flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of all 61 Vermonters who...
Gov. Phil Scott says flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of all 61 Vermonters who lost their lives to COVID-19.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Gov. Phil Scott says flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of all 61 Vermonters who lost their lives to COVID-19.

In April, he had ordered flags lowered on the 19th of each month to honor those who had died from the virus. He said Thursday that three more Vermonters had died from the coronavirus this month. The first two deaths in Vermont were on March 19.

Scott called on Vermonters to honor the people who have died by committing to protect each other and listening to what the data and science say about the pandemic.

