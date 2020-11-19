Gardner seeks 23rd term as New Hampshire secretary of state

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - With an unprecedented election season behind him, New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner says he is seeking a 23rd term in office.

Gardner, the nation’s longest-serving secretary of state, was first elected by the Legislature in 1976 and easily returned to office every two years since, except last time. He faced his biggest challenge ever that year, defeating former gubernatorial candidate Colin Van Ostern by just four votes.

The next vote will be Dec. 2, and Gardner confirmed Thursday that he is running. He said he wants to stay on to maintain the independence and integrity of the office.

No one else has come forward yet.

