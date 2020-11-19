Advertisement

Gardner seeks 23rd term as New Hampshire secretary of state

N.H. Secretary of State Bill Gardner-File photo
N.H. Secretary of State Bill Gardner-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - With an unprecedented election season behind him, New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner says he is seeking a 23rd term in office.

Gardner, the nation’s longest-serving secretary of state, was first elected by the Legislature in 1976 and easily returned to office every two years since, except last time. He faced his biggest challenge ever that year, defeating former gubernatorial candidate Colin Van Ostern by just four votes.

The next vote will be Dec. 2, and Gardner confirmed Thursday that he is running. He said he wants to stay on to maintain the independence and integrity of the office.

No one else has come forward yet.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont

Latest News

Mark Henry, the Clinton County Legislature Chair, appealed to residents Thursday to follow...
Clinton County health officials make plea to follow safety guidelines
3 Northeast Kingdom schools to close Friday after positive COVID tests
File photo
Sununu issues mask mandate in New Hamsphire as COVID cases rise
Turkey delivery to Sacred Heart Parish in Lebanon Thursday.
Upper Valley Thanksgiving free meal tradition continues