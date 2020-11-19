Advertisement

Governor to announce grants for local Vermont communities

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's COVID briefing
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's COVID briefing(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s governor will announce which communities have won a $300,000 grant to help boost their economies Thursday.

Governor Phil Scott will make the announcement alongside representatives from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Thursday at noon.

These grants are part of the working communities challenge to empower rural towns and small cities in New England.

Leaders from the four winning communities will share their efforts to strengthen their local economies and build healthy communities.

