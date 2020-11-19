Health department warns of possible exposure at Ticonderoga church

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Parishioners at a local Catholic Church are being asked to watch for symptoms after someone infected attended Mass.

Father Christopher Looby of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Essex County, New York says the woman was at the 4:30 p.m. Mass last Saturday, November 14.

She was sitting in the choir loft and kept her distance from others.

As a precaution, an email was sent to all parishioners on Wednesday, directing everyone to watch for symptoms and encouraging people to get tested.

Father Looby says the church will remain open and they will be sanitizing after each service. They’re also requiring everyone to sign in before each service, so they can more effectively contact trace when needed.

