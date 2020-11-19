Advertisement

Man accused of wrongful voting in NH presidential primary

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man has been accused of submitting voter forms containing false information during the New Hampshire presidential primary.

Ole Oisin, 46, of Hopkinton, was arrested Tuesday on two misdemeanor counts of wrongful voting.

They allege that Oisin submitted a voter registration form for the Feb. 11 primary saying he was born in “Senegal, Nation of Islam.”

Another form gives different information.

The attorney general’s office says he didn’t provide information that he was a naturalized citizen and was born in Ireland.

A phone number couldn’t be found for Oisin and it wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.

