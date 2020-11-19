New Burlington Police body camera policy one step closer to approval

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police Commission has approved a new body camera for the cities officers. It has been sent to the city attorney to be reviewed before a final vote is made.

The policy calls for body camera footage to be released within 30 days of an incident; unless its part of a criminal investigation, or it involves police use of force resulting in serious injury or death.

In some cases the release could be delayed for redaction due to privacy concerns.

Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad says only one person at the department can edit the footage, and raised concerns about meeting the new expectations.

