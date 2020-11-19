Advertisement

New Burlington Police body camera policy one step closer to approval

Body camera image from Burlington Police excessive force investigation.
Body camera image from Burlington Police excessive force investigation.(WCAX)
By Dom Amato
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police Commission has approved a new body camera for the cities officers. It has been sent to the city attorney to be reviewed before a final vote is made.

The policy calls for body camera footage to be released within 30 days of an incident; unless its part of a criminal investigation, or it involves police use of force resulting in serious injury or death.

In some cases the release could be delayed for redaction due to privacy concerns.

Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad says only one person at the department can edit the footage, and raised concerns about meeting the new expectations.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott approved strict new guidelines Friday to stop a growing spike in new COVID cases.
Scott announces strict guidelines on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, sports leagues
Burlington Police say the body of Domenic Morse, 20, has been found.
Missing man found dead in Burlington
Governor Phil Scott/File
Scott singles out COVID skeptics as case counts spike
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
GRDHD reported an additional 119 coronavirus infections Thursday.
Another record coronavirus total in Vermont

Latest News

MGN Image
As COVID cases rise, N.H. state health officials cut back on contact tracing
NH diner to update policies after discrimination complaint
volunteer
Annual Rutland blood drive to span 4 days
Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective with no safety concerns, company says. (Source:...
Sununu wants to use NH National Guard to distribute coronavirus vaccine